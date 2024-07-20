'Good Conversation': S Jaishankar Holds Phone Talks With Ukrainian Counterpart

S Jaishankar held talks over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday and discussed further developing bilateral ties.

Sharing details regarding his telephonic conversation with Kuleba on X, Jaishankar stated, "A good conversation with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine this afternoon. Spoke about further developing our bilateral relationship."

Dmytro Kuleba also posted about his talks with Mr Jaishankar and recalled his visit to New Delhi earlier this year.

Taking to X, Kuleba stated, "Building on my visit to New Delhi earlier this year and the meeting between President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Modi in Italy, I spoke with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar about the further development of Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations.

Earlier in March, Kuleba arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. During his visit, Kuleba held a meeting with Mr Jaishankar and discussed regional and global matters including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and efforts to achieve a 'peaceful settlement, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In June this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine, according to MEA release.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch."

