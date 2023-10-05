Ruthless Approach Needed To Destroy Terror Ecosystem: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Centre's tough decisions have yielded very good results in fighting terror (File)

Anti-terror agencies will have to adopt a ruthless approach so that new terrorist organisations are not formed in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today.

Addressing an anti-terror conference in Delhi, Amit Shah said not only terrorism but the entire ecosystem of the terrorists must be destroyed.

The Home Minister said that tough decisions taken by the Modi government have yielded very good results in handling challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, hawala transactions, terror funding, organised crime syndicates, and narco-terror links. Still a lot more is to be done, he said.

"All anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such a ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations cannot be formed," he said.

There is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem, and for this "we must work with the spirit of the whole of government and Team India", Amit Shah said.

