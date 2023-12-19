Russian Tourist Harassed By Petrol Pump Worker In Jaipur, Police Take Action

The Russian tourist was travelling with her Indian friend.

A Russian tourist was recently harassed by an employee of a petrol pump in Jaipur. She was travelling with her Indian friend, a Delhi-based travel vlogger known as 'On Road Indian' on YouTube. The incident occurred when the worker was filling petrol in their two-wheeler. The entire ordeal was documented on camera by the YouTuber, who began filming as soon as he realised there was misbehaviour towards his Russian friend who was sitting behind him.

In the video shared on YouTube and X, formerly Twitter, the content creator is seen questioning the employees of the petrol pump about the incident. He asks the employee to get their manager and tells him that the worker has touched his friend Viktoriia multiple times. The Russian tourist stated that the first two times, she did not believe that it had happened, but the third time, she was sure that he was touching her inappropriately. The digital creator then questions the petrol pump staff, "Would a sorry fix everything?" Meanwhile, the employee argues that he did not touch her intentionally and apologises for the incident.

Viktoriia then suggests that they should file a police complaint. After some time, the police arrive on the scene and the Indian vlogger explains the entire situation. The police officer asks the man to apologise and he does the same. Further, she also requests the cop to record the man's name for future reference in case of any similar incidents.

As per the content creator, the incident took place on November 7."After eating food in a restaurant, me and Viktoriia took our bike and went to a nearby fuel station to get some petrol for our motorbike. On one of the fuel towers, a worker was filling petrol in our bike. At the time we were unaware that something will change our Rajasthan tour from this point," he said.

"This video is more than two weeks late, as due to some technical issues, Rajasthan tour videos were found corrupt in the camera later. We tried very hard to recover them and so it took us some time," OnRoad Indian wrote in the video, adding that he "felt ashamed" after the incident.