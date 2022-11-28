Russian National With Satellite Phone Arrested At Dehradun Airport: Cops

A case has been registered against him on the basis of a complaint filed by CISF. (Representational)

A Russian national was held at the Jollygrant airport for carrying a satellite phone without proper documents, police said here today.

Victor Semonov who lives in Moscow was arrested on Sunday, sub-inspector in charge of Jollygrant police post Uttam Ramola said.

A case has been registered against the Russian national on the basis of a complaint filed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, Ramola said.

Carrying satellite phones without prior permission of competent authorities is illegal.

