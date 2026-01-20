Russian Man Who Killed 2 Women In Goa Had Long-Term India Visa

Aleksei Leonov, a Russian national, likely killed his two women friends in Goa over borrowed money and a borrowed 'rubber crown', senior Goa Police sources told NDTV.

The two victims, identified as Elena Vaneeva and Elena Kasthanova - both Russian nationals, were friends with the accused. One of them, Elena Kasthanova - who was a fire dancer, had borrowed some money and a fire crown (a rubber crown used by dancers to hold fire on their heads) from the accused - who was a firework artist. The other woman, too, had borrowed money, sources said. However, both the victims failed to return the money and the crown to Aleksei. Triggered by this, he slit their throats on two different days - January 14 and 15 - in their rooms, sources said.

According to sources, the murders were "not pre-planned" but "triggered murders", adding that Aleksei was "overly obsessed" and could get triggered easily.

The cops are probing whether the accused was high on drugs at the time of the crimes.

While Elena Vaneeva, who was a bubble artist, had arrived in Goa on January 10, Kastananova had been in the state since December 25 last year and was living with the arrested accused man. The two used to work in several parts of the country and frequently visited Goa, sources said.

Aleksei Leonov had long-term India visa

Sources said that Alexei had a long-term visa for India and has lived in many cities in the country to work. He visited Goa frequently and returned to the state in December last year.

Aleksei used to work odd jobs and used to travel all day, sources added.

The accused has not worked for nearly a month.

Serial killer?

Goa Police sources said that the accused claimed he had killed five more people with whom he had some dispute and mentioned their names. But when the cops conducted a verification, they found that all five people mentioned by him are alive.

Sources said that Aleksei is "mentally ill" and has always been under the influence of drugs.

The Goa police also found photos of over 100 women and two men on the accused's phone.

According to the police, he used to get irritated with people easily but would also make friends with them quickly. In the past, he was involved in assault cases with some men in Goa, but no case was filed against him.

Assam woman's murder link?

The cops are probing Aleksei's link to the murder of a third woman in Goa, Mridusmita Sainkia - a resident of Assam - who was found dead on January 12 in her home.

The woman and Aleksei had known each other for a long time and used to visit Goa together many times. Sources said that the two were together on January 11 - a day before Sainkia was found dead. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman had died due to a drug overdose.