PM Thanks Ukraine President In Call For Help In Indians' Evacuation: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and sought his "continued support" in evacuating Indians from the war-hit country amid the Russian invasion.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine in a phone call that lasted about 35 minutes, government sources said.

PM Modi appreciated the "continuing direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine" and thanked President Zelensky for his government's help in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, sources said.

"Prime Minister Modi sought continued support from the Government of Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy," said the sources.

This morning, Russia said it will hold fire and open "humanitarian corridors" in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, at 10 AM Moscow time (12.30 PM IST). The Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying that the corridors, also to be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities.

This is the second time that PM Modi spoke with the Ukrainian President; they spoke last on February 26, days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. That conversation followed India's abstention from a UN vote to condemn Russia's aggression.

India is trying to move out hundreds of Indians, mainly students, still stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

The government's latest effort involves students stuck in a medical college hostel in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Yesterday, the Indian Embassy asked these students to "be ready to leave on short notice". A team of officials has been stationed in Poltava - nearly a three-hour drive from Sumy - to coordinate the safe passage of the students.

The students in Sumy had shared videos saying they have decided to take a risky journey to the Russian border that's 50 kilometres away. They, however, decided to stay put after the government contacted them and advised to "avoid unnecessary risks".