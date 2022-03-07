Vladimir Putin Calls On Ukraine To Surrender, Civilians Trapped In Mariupol: 10 Facts

Efforts to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol failed for a second time today due to repeated ceasefire violations. Residents in the city are without power and water.

Ukraine Army has said that it is engaged in "fierce battles" with Russian forces outside Mykolayiv. Seizing the city would open roads for Russia to reach Ukraine's biggest port Odessa.

A barrage of Russian missiles destroys Vinnytsia airport in central Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The United States has seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Civilians who were fleeing the town of Irpin were caught in shelling by Russia and forced to dive for cover, reported Reuters.

Global streaming entertainment service Netflix, top accounting firms KPMG and PWC, and financial services firm American Express all cut ties with Russia as the conflict with Ukraine escalated.

Russian shops are told to limit sales of essential foodstuffs to counter black market speculation as Western sanctions bite.

Police detained more than 4,600 people at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he will achieve his goals in Ukraine "through negotiation or through war".