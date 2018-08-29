Ruchi Ghanashyam Appointed India's Next High Commissioner To UK

Ruchi Ghanashyam succeeds YK Sinha who had assumed the charge as the Indian High Commissioner in the UK in December, 2016.

All India | | Updated: August 29, 2018 00:09 IST
Ruchi Ghanashyam is currently Secretary at the headquarters in Delhi (file)

New Delhi: 

Senior diplomat Ruchi Ghanashyam has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

She succeeds YK Sinha who had assumed the charge as the Indian High Commissioner in the UK in December, 2016.

Ms Ghanashyam, a 1982-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently Secretary at the headquarters in Delhi and is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time when the UK is in the process of coming out of the European Union.

