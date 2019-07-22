RTI Amendment Bill Passed; Dilutes Transparency Law, Says Opposition

The bill to amend the landmark transparency law, the Right to Information Act, was passed by the Lok Sabha today amid opposition allegations that it was being diluted. The opposition -- which has dubbed the bill "RTI Elimination Bill" and wants to send it to a select committee for further scrutiny -- is hoping to get support in the Rajya Sabha, where the government still lacks the numbers.

Through the day, activists took to the streets in Delhi, arguing that the amendments are an attempt to dilute the provisions for disclosure of information.

