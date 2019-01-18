RSS Leader Sets 2025 Deadline For Ram Temple Construction

"It is our wish that the Ram temple be built before 2025," RSS leader said. (Representational)

Mounting pressure on the Modi government, the RSS on Friday pitched for the immediate construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying it should be built by 2025.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi, addressing the reporters, said, "It is our wish that the Ram temple be built before 2025."

Asked about the government's stand on the Ram temple issue, he said "ask that to government".

To a query on organisation's demand for an ordinance on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the RSS leader said, "It is our wish that the construction of Ram temple be completed by 2025."

When suggested whether the RSS was shifting the date of construction of Ram temple to 2025, Bhaiyaji Joshi said, "It is not so that we are shifting the date later. We are saying that if we start constructing the temple today then it shall be completed by 2025."

His remarks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview, had said that the government's role would begin once the the judicial process is over in the Supreme Court and then it would try its best. He was then asked about whether the government would bring an ordinance for constructing the Ram Temple on the lines it had done on the Triple Talaq issue.

The RSS has been demanding the promulgation of an ordinance on Ram temple issue.