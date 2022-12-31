RSS To Hold National Coordination Meet In Goa Next Week

According to RSS, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be in Goa between January 2-7.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise a coordination meeting of its office bearers, affiliated organisations and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa between January 5-6.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will review the progress on issues that were discussed in the All India Executive meet held in Raipur (Chhattisgarh), in September this year.

The meeting will be attended by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary general Milind Parande, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) national organising secretary Ashish Chauhan, B Surendran and All India office bearers of the Sangh.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also attend the meeting. Further, senior office bearers of organizations like Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and others will also attend the coordination meeting.

According to RSS, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be in Goa between January 2-7.

In a statement, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said in September last a comprehensive all-India coordination meeting of the Sangh was held in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur in which various programmes were decided. Now, the meeting in Goa between January 5-6 is being held as a review of the Chhattisgarh meeting.

Ambekar said Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will guide the local volunteer gathering on January 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)