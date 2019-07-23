Ministers, BJP Lawmakers To Attend RSS's Annual 'Guru Dakshina' Event

RSS general secretary Krishna Gopal will address the session on Thursday

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold a meeting with BJP ministers and parliamentarians at its annual 'guru dakshina' programme on Thursday, at which they will attend hymn sessions, a flag-raising ceremony and debates, as well as a talk by RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal.

Some of the BJP leaders will also donate up to 10 per cent of their salaries to the RSS, in an event that is one of two big fund raising drives for an organisation seen by many as the ruling BJP's ideological mentor.

The RSS' first 'guru dakshina' programme was held in 1928, at which contributions of Rs 84.50 were reportedly raised. Today, with more than five million members around the world, those contributions likely run into the crores.

The value of donations received has never been made public, something for which the RSS has been criticised, with Digvijaya Singh questioning why the sums are never scrutinised.

Various projects handled by different RSS organisations are funded by this money

"They (RSS) collect huge funds on 'guru purnima', which go unaccounted. How much money comes in the form of 'guru dakshina' to RSS? Has it ever been accounted for?" the Congress leader asked.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati raised similar concerns last week, demanding that both the BJP and the RSS make the source of their funds public.

"Everybody knows that during the elections, the BJP got Rs 2,000 crore in its bank accounts. It is not clear who gave the money and everyone wants to know its source. From where has this money come to the BJP? Why is the BJP and the RSS afraid of giving its account?" she asked.

That may change in 'guru dakshina' programmes to come, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government claiming to crack down on the use of black money and ensure transparency for financial operations meaning the RSS, last year, made Aadhaar cards mandatory for donations.

The event will be held on Thursday at the residence of Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

RSS sources said nearly a lakh of volunteers attended a similar session held in Delhi last year, in addition to BJP leaders, top scientists and film stars.

