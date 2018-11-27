Government Must Bring Ordinance Or Enact Law For Ram Temple: RSS

The Supreme Court order on Ram temple in Ayodhya has triggered a chorus of demands from within the BJP

The RSS Tuesday demanded an ordinance or a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest, saying the Supreme Court's decision to defer the hearing in the land dispute case "hurt" Hindu sentiments.

"The Supreme Court put the case to January next year. They said they have own priorities," said RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar, questioning the top court's decision.

Maintaining that it was a matter of faith for crores of Hindus and justice must not be "delayed", Mr Kumar asked, "From whom can we have hope?"

"The answer is government," he said, addressing a seminar on "Ram Janam Bhoomi Se Anyaay Kyun (Why Injustice towards Ram Janmbhoomi)?"

"The government will bring a law or an ordinance and they should do so, but till December 11, the model code is in force (due to the assembly polls in five states). The government's hands are tied till then," he added.

"So, at this stage anyone who curses the government for not bringing an ordinance or enacting a law, will also be deemed to support injustice," he said.

"The government is preparing to bring the legislation. May be some people will go to the Supreme Court after that to challenge it and may be they will even get a stay, but the people of this nation have decided that temple will be built," he said.

"The country will not burn (if Ram temple is built at Ayodhya), we have seen this in the case of Triple Talaq," he said.

Refusing to accord an urgent hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case, the top court has deferred the politically sensitive matter to the first week of January to fix a schedule for its hearing.

The top court order has triggered a chorus of demands from within the BJP and various Sangh Parivar outfits for promulgating an ordinance, or enacting a law in the winter session of parliament, to build the Ram temple before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls without waiting for the verdict.

"The public is ready, the government is ready, but there will be a few people who will oppose the law. But some miscreants would pose no problem," he said.

The RSS national executive member said such an atmosphere should be built in the country that all parties are forced to support it when the government brings an ordinance or law to build the Ram temple.

And those who do not support it, must be shown the door by the public, he added.

He said the culture of violence was never tolerated in this country and will never be tolerated in future either.

Mr Kumar said foreign invaders came to rule and not to develop the country.

"From Mohammad Bin Qasim to Aurangzeb, none of them wanted to undertake development here," he said.

"The sole purpose of those rulers was to push the country, known for its rich civilization, its history and its universities to the brink of poverty, unemployment and illiteracy so that they could freely rule over it," he said.

Mr Kumar also justified the Yogi Adityanath government's decision to change the rename Faizabad district as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj and asked its critics where they were when Ayodhya was changed to Faizabad and Prayagraj to Allahabad and if that provided employment or solved the problem of hunger.

"You wipe out the history and then raise questions asking if renaming Faizabad to Ayodhya would give employment. Why such questions were not raised when Ayodhya's name was changed? With history you commit rape and injustice. You laugh over it, you don't feel ashamed," he said, slamming the opponents.

Mr Kumar asserted that there must be a unique Ram temple in Ayodhya just like a unique Vatican, Kaba and the Golden Temple exist.

"There may be lakhs of temples, gurdwaras, churches and mosques but there is only one Vatican or the Kaba or the Golden Temple. Similarly, Lord Ram's birthplace is one," he said.

There can be lakhs of Ram temples, but the question is if there is one at his birthplace, he asked.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr Kumar also hit out at Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for visiting Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the other side of the border on Wednesday.

Equating him with historical character Jai Chand, he said Mr Sidhu was invited in personal capacity as Imran Khan's friend and he should have avoided going to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar said the RSS' minority outreach wing, the Rashtriya Muslim Manch, will hold a meeting of its activists on December 16 in Delhi.