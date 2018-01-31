RSS Doesn't Have Women In Leadership Positions, Says Rahul Gandhi In Shillong Rahul Gandhi is in Shillong to campaign for his party for the February 27 assembly election in Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power for the last 15 years.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi is in Shillong, campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya. (PTI) Shillong: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today criticised the RSS over alleged lack of importance to women in the organisation, saying the presence of women in a leadership role there was "zero".



"Does anyone know how many leadership positions in RSS are in the hands of women? (It is) Zero," he said speaking at St Edmunds College in Shillong.



"If you see a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, you will always find women on this side, women on that side, women behind. But if you see a picture of Mohan Bhagwat, he will always be alone or surrounded by men. He will never be surrounded by women," he said



Mr Gandhi is in Shillong to campaign for his party for the February 27 assembly election in Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power for the last 15 years.



