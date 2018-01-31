RSS Doesn't Have Women In Leadership Positions, Says Rahul Gandhi In Shillong

Rahul Gandhi is in Shillong to campaign for his party for the February 27 assembly election in Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power for the last 15 years.

All India | | Updated: January 31, 2018 23:37 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RSS Doesn't Have Women In Leadership Positions, Says Rahul Gandhi In Shillong

Rahul Gandhi is in Shillong, campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya. (PTI)

Shillong:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi today criticised the RSS over alleged lack of importance to women in the organisation, saying the presence of women in a leadership role there was "zero".

"Does anyone know how many leadership positions in RSS are in the hands of women? (It is) Zero," he said speaking at St Edmunds College in Shillong.

Comments
Close [X]
"If you see a picture of Mahatma Gandhi, you will always find women on this side, women on that side, women behind. But if you see a picture of Mohan Bhagwat, he will always be alone or surrounded by men. He will never be surrounded by women," he said

Mr Gandhi is in Shillong to campaign for his party for the February 27 assembly election in Meghalaya, where the Congress is in power for the last 15 years.

Trending

Rahul Gandhi in ShillongWomen in RSSMeghalaya assembly elections 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................