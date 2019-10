'We Have No Hatred Towards Anyone', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said the entire country is tied in one string.

Emphasising that RSS has no hatred towards anyone, its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the Sangh seeks to change the entire society, not just the Hindus, to transform the country towards the better.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals ahead of the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest decision-making body of RSS, Mr Bhagwat said it is essential to organise the society as a whole and all sections must move together and RSS is working in that direction.

"We have no hatred towards anyone. We must move together for building a better society that can bring changes and help develop the country as a whole," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat, who arrived on a nine-day visit to Odisha earlier on the day, said, "It is our wish that the RSS label is removed and RSS and the society work as a single group. Let all credit goes to the society."

Hailing the diversity of India, he said the entire country is tied in one string.

"People of India consider themselves as one irrespective of diverse culture, languages, geographical locations," he said.

Because of this unique feeling of oneness, people belonging to different faiths such as Muslims, Parsis and others feel safe in the country, Mr Bhagwat said. "Parsis are well protected in India and Muslims are also happy."

In the pursuit to bring about change in society, he said, the right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in effecting the transformation, as it is not possible to change each of the over 130 crore people in in the country.

It is important to bring in changes in the society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person - someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead "in every street, village and town", the RSS chief said.

Individuals, he said, are insignificant before the society and it is important to create proper conditions which will pave the way for nation-building.

