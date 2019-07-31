'India Will Once Again Become Leader Of World,' Says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said that Constitution says the country is one and there is no discrimination (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted that India will once again become "vishwa guru" (world leader).

Addressing the office-bearers and members of Dham Vikas Samiti, Hindu Dharma Raksha Samiti and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mr Bhagwat asked them to discharge work fearlessly on the path of truth.

The RSS chief was in the district to visit the Ramrekha dham.

He offered prayers at the famous dham. Mr Bhagwat said he had heard about the holy place and was lucky to visit the same.

"Bharat ek din phir vishwa guru banega (India once again will become leader of the world)," Mr Bhagwat said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Bhagwat called upon them to work in their areas and people would connect only after seeing work.

Exhorting to work on the path of the truth, he asked not to think about how much we had been and how much we have become.

He said never fear while discharging work but take the path of the truth while working.

Sanatana dharma is based on the truth. A misconception has been spread among the people that only those who believe in Sanatana dharma are Hindus, but Ram and Krishna are everyone's ancestors, Mr Bhagwat said.

Those who follow the path of righteousness adhere to the truth, compassion, character and penance. So these four paths should be kept in the mind in one's life, he said.

Mr Bhagwat said that Constitution says the country is one and there is no discrimination based on faith, caste and religion.

I belong to Maharashtra. You belong to Jharkhand. But everyone is Bharatiya (Indian), and the world also knows us by this name, he said.

Sanatana dharma teaches us to live united, he said.

Mr Bhagwat visited Ramrekha dham after being invited by Mahant Umakant ji Maharaj of the dham a few months ago.

The Jharkhand government has taken the responsibility of developing the dham after according it the status of state-level pilgrimage centre.

Legend has it that Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman had spent some days at Ramrekha dham during their 14-year exile in the forest.

Their idols are placed in a huge cave there. Thousands of pilgrims congregate in the month of Kartik (November) at the dham.

