RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Cautions Against 'Urban Maoism', 'Neo-Left'

Mohan Bhagwat said the government and administration needs to address "Urban Maoism" seriously (File)

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, said today that Maoism has always been "urban" and that the neo-Left doctrine of "urban naxals" is to establish an "anti-national" leadership with blind followers solely committed to them.

Mr Bhagwat said that "urban Maoism" was propagating falsehood and spreading hatred in society.

"Maoism has always been urban which used neglected sections of society to further its agenda," he said.

"These people (Maoists) take strength from the country's enemies and always malign the nation wherever they go," he said in his annual Vijayadashmi address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

"To establish an anti-national leadership with blind followers solely committed to them is the 'neo-Left' doctrine of these urban Naxals," he claimed.

Their cohorts already established in social media, intellectual circles and other institutions are associated with such activities, he added.

By creating of a vicious atmosphere that weakens the social cohesion - essentially the bedrock of internal security of a nation - a world of psychological warfare is being carved out, he said.

"This is called as 'Mantrayuddh' (ideological warfare) in our traditional 'rajneeti shastras' (political science)," he said.

In his speech, Mr Bhagwat said that the government and the administration need to address this seriously.

A number of well-known activists in the country were arrested in the recent past for their alleged links with Maoists.

