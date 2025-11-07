Rs 5,700 Crore 'Water Secure Haryana' Programme To Be Launched

The Haryana Government plans to launch the ambitious 'Water Secure Haryana' Program, a landmark initiative of about Rs 5,700 crore, of which around Rs 4,000 crore ($500 million) will be supported by the World Bank under its Program-for-Results (PforR) framework.

The six-year program, expected to commence in 2026, aims to transform Haryana's irrigation and water management systems through integrated, data-driven, and performance-based approaches, a press release said.

During a meeting with World Bank representatives held on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi described the program as a "paradigm shift" in the state's approach to water management. He said the initiative would play a key role in achieving the vision of making Haryana India's first truly water-secure state by the end of this program, i.e. in the year 2032.

Chief Secretary Rastogi pointed out that this project will have a component of Participatory Irrigation Management (PIM) and asked the World Bank team to add their valuable suggestions in this context.

A senior World Bank representative described the initiative as "not just an irrigation project--it is Haryana's blueprint to become India's first truly water-secure state".

The program will directly intervene in 14 strategic irrigation clusters spanning 18 districts, covering a Culturable Command Area (CCA) of 363,546 hectares. On a similar pattern, the remaining districts will be covered in Haryana with funding from NABARD, State Budget or other agencies. While the physical interventions will focus on specific clusters, the planning and institutional reforms will benefit all 22 districts of Haryana.

Key Components and Investments

Infrastructure Modernisation (Rs 2,325 crore): A total of 1,798 kilometers of canals across 14 strategic irrigation clusters will be upgraded with advanced automation and real-time monitoring systems like RTDAS and SCADA.

Construction of New Water Bodies (Rs 320 crore): Nearly 80 water bodies in various districts of Southern Haryana will be rejuvenated to enhance groundwater recharge.

Treated Wastewater Reuse (Rs 280 crore): Water from four major sewage treatment plants in Jind, Kaithal and Gurugram will be treated and reused to irrigate 11,500 hectares of farmland.

Micro-Irrigation Systems and Water Courses (Rs 1,350 crore): Cluster-based micro-irrigation systems, including rehabilitation of water courses, will be implemented in identified 14 strategic irrigation clusters with active participation of Water User Associations (WUAs). Water User Associations (WUAs) will be formed and strengthened to ensure community-led water management. Farmer consultation meetings will be jointly organised by the Irrigation Department and MICADA officials in this project to bring collective results.

Sustainable Agriculture (Rs 450 crore): Agriculture Department will promote sustainable agriculture across 14 strategic irrigation clusters through measures like Crop Diversification (MPMV), Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), etc.

Drainage Solutions (Rs 436 crore): Vertical and sub-surface drainage systems will be developed by the Agriculture Department to address waterlogging and soil salinity in nearly two lac acres of the remaining waterlogged area of the State.

Bio-Drainage (Rs 398 crore): The Forest Department will implement Bio-Drainage in waterlogged areas of the State with due coordination and suggestions by the World Bank, which can further contribute to Water Security in the State.

The World Bank team praised Haryana's forward-looking approach, calling the program one of the most comprehensive water resource management initiatives in India. The initiative marks a significant shift from traditional construction-centric schemes to outcome-based, transparent, and community-driven interventions.

A delegation representing the World Bank, including Joop, Bogachan, Satya, Saumya and Karthik, attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Anurag Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Pankaj Agarwal Principal Secretary to Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Rajnarayan Kaushik Director, Agriculture, Vineet Kumar Garg PCCF(HoFF), Forest Department, Birender Singh - Engineer-in-Chief, HoD (Spl.), Irrigation & Water Resources Department, Dr. Satbir Singh Kadian - Engineer-in-Chief, YWS (N), Irrigation & Water Resources Department, S D Sharma, Chief Engineer, MICADA.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)