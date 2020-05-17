Rs. 40,000 Crore Additional Spending On MNREGA For More Jobs, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

"Lots of migrant workers are going back to their states. Additional Rs 40,000 crore to this scheme for migrants who have gone back to their home states. This is to ensure that these workers find jobs in their home-states," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The minister announced seven fresh steps in the last phase of announcements. This list includes MGNREGA, heath (rural and urban), education, businesses and COVID, decriminalisation of Companies Act, ease of doing business, private sector and state governments.

Infectious diseases block will be built in all district hospitals. Laboratory networks in rural area not being adequate, public health labs will be built at block levels. Investments in grass-root level will be ramped up in terms of both clinics and wellness centres. The emphasis will be on hospitals and labs - both private and publicly funded, the minister said.

Learning from pandemic, the country's top 100 universities will be automatically start online courses by 30 May 2020 as part of the Prime Minister's e-vidya programme.

There will also be extensive use of radio and podcasts and special e-content will be generated for visually and hearing impaired children.

With many students suffering from stress and needing psychological support during this lockdown, an initiative for psychological support of students, teachers and families is being launched immediately. This will be called Manodarpan.

With many businesses being severely affected due to the pandemic, Debts due to COVID-19 will not be included in defaults. No insolvency proceedings will be initiated against firms in such cases for upto one year, the government said.

For MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Industries), a special insolvency framework will be notified under Section 240 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy laws. From Rs 1 lakh, the insolvency proceedings limit have been raised to Rs 1 crore. This will be an ordinance and will be passed in parliament once it is in session.

The announcements came as the country is about to enter the fourth phase of the lockdown tomorrow, in which the government is expected to announce relaxations in the aviation sector and road transport, including metro services.