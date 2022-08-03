Rs 35 Lakh Found At Clerk's Residence During Search, He Drinks 'Poison'

Rs 35 lakh in cash and documents of immovable properties have been found (Representational photo)

Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) probing a disproportionate assets complaint found Rs 35 lakh in cash at the Bhopal residence of a state government clerk who drank a poisonous liquid during the search on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the morning when a team of EOW officials reached the residence of Hero Keswani, an upper division clerk (UDC) with the state Medical Education Department, in the Bairagarh area.

EOW Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Mishra, told PTI that Keswani tried to stop officials and push them.

"Keswani consumed some phenyl-like substance. He was rushed to the state-run Hamidia Hospital. His condition is stable," the Superintendent of Police said.

The EOW has found Rs 35 lakh in cash and documents of immovable properties and other assets at Keswani's residence, he added.

"The search is on and the value of the disproportionate assets will be known after the search is over," he said.