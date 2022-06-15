Cash Worth Rs 3.98 Lakh Burnt During Theft Bid At Pune ATM

The ATM belonged to private bank HDFC and was located on Chikhali Road in Kudalwadi.

An automated teller machine (ATM) caught fire in Pune during a break-in attempt, according to the police. They further said that cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh was burnt during the incident which took place on June 12.

The ATM belonged to private bank HDFC and was located on Chikhali Road in Kudalwadi. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against unknown persons and investigation going on.

According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM posing as HDFC staff at 3am and sprayed black paint on the CCTV installed inside. The thieves then tried to break open the ATM using a gas cutter which caused the fire.

While the currency notes worth Rs 3.98 lakh inside were burnt, the CCTV and furniture inside the ATM room got damaged.

The FIR was registered after bank officials lodged a complaint with the police. Relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Defacement of Public Property Act have been slapped against unidentified persons in the FIR, said the police.

Recently, an ATM machine was targeted by a gang of thieves who tried to flee with the cash.

Similarly, a Rs 2.5 lakh theft was reported in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on June 8.



