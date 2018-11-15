Rs. 20 Crore, No Car: K Chandrashekar Rao Declares Assets Ahead Of Polls

In his affidavit, KCR has shown agriculture as his profession. (File)

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, who filed his nomination from Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday, has declared assets worth over Rs. 20.60 crore. However, he does not own any vehicle.

His total movable assets are valued at over Rs 10.40 crore while his wife K. Shobha has movable assets of over Rs 94.5 lakh.

KCR, as he is popularly known, has immovable assets of about Rs 12.20 crore which includes 54-acre agriculture land valued at Rs 6.50 crore.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, in the affidavit filed before the returning officer, has shown agriculture as his profession. He pegged his income for financial year 2017-18 at Rs 2.07 crore including agricultural income of Rs 91.52 lakh

KCR declared that he has investments of Rs 4.71 crore in shares of Telangana Broadcasting Private Limited. He has Rs 5.63 crore in bank accounts and fixed deposit.

The Chief Minister owns a house in Hyderabad and another in Karimnagar, together valued at Rs.5.10 crore. He also has 2.04 acre non-agriculture land in Siddipet district valued Rs 60 lakh.

According to the affidavit, KCR has liabilities to the tune of Rs 8.88 crore in the form of unsecured loans. He has no bank loans.

While filing affidavit during 2014 elections, KCR had declared total assets of Rs 16.94 crore. His income for the financial year 2012-13 was Rs 6.59 lakh.