Delhi Announces Free Education For Children Orphaned By Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced free rations to poor families struggling during the Covid pandemic and lockdown, financial compensation for families whose primary breadwinner died because of the virus, and free education for children who lost both parents.

Mr Kejriwal said poor families would get 10 kg of rations free this month and that families who had lost their breadwinner will get pension of Rs 2,500 per month. Children who'd lost both parents will get a similar amount till they are 25 years old, and their education will be covered by the Delhi government.