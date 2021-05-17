Delhi's Daily Covid Cases Fall Below 5,000, First Since April 5

Delhi's recovery rate has improved to 94.42 per cent (File)

Delhi has logged less than 5,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since April 5, in what appears to be early signs that the more dangerous Covid wave is receding from the city. The national capital's case positivity rate has also dropped below the 10 per cent threshold after weeks. Experts, however, have urged caution as Covid tests have also declined sharply in the last few weeks.

Delhi on Monday reported 4,524 cases in 24 hours. At 340, the number of deaths remained worryingly high.

The case positivity rate that had reached over 30 per cent last month, stood at 8.42 per cent in the last 24 hours - lowest since April 8.

The city's active caseload is currently 56,000, lowest since April 15.

The recovery rate has improved to 94.42 per cent, whereas the death rate rested at 1.56 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 10,918 patients were discharged, the government's official statement said.

The city's total of Covid cases has reached 13,98, 391. The total death count is 21,846.

The national capital had recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday. Its positivity rate was 10.40 per cent.

Delhi's positivity rate - which shows the level of infections among people - has been showing a steady decline for several days. The city's positivity rate was 11.32 per cent on Saturday, 12.4 per cent on Friday, 14.24 per cent on Thursday, 17 per cent on Wednesday, 17.8 per cent on Tuesday, 19.10 per cent on Monday and 21.67 per cent on last Sunday.

The national capital had recorded its highest positivity rate of 36.2 per cent on April 22.