Woman Who Swayed To 'Love You Zindagi' In Viral Video Dies Of Covid

A video showed the woman waving to the camera and swaying to the tunes of "Love You Zindagi".

A 30-year-old woman in an oxygen mask inside a Covid emergency ward in Delhi, swaying to a hit Bollywood song, became viral this week when her doctor appealed for prayers to help her come through. The woman died yesterday, said Dr Monika Langeh, in a post on Thursday.

"I am very sorry. We lost the brave girl," Dr Langeh tweeted.

I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..

ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss???????? https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk — Dr.Monika Langeh???????? (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

The woman initially did not get a hospital bed. She was later shifted to an ICU ward where her condition was not serious, Dr Langeh had said in a previous post in which she shared a video of the woman waving to the camera and swaying to the tunes of "Love You Zindagi" from the 2016 film 'Dear Zindagi'. The doctor said a "little kid" was waiting for her at home.

She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray. https://t.co/zfpWEt5dYm — Dr.Monika Langeh???????? (@drmonika_langeh) May 9, 2021

The post drew an outpouring of grief and shock on the social media platform already flooded by heart-wrenching stories of Covid victims. A user found the news particularly disturbing after having seen the woman's amazing spirit in the video.

This is really disturbing after seeing that video I was sure that she would defeating this deadly virus as she was so positive but god bas not been kind enough , condolence to the family god bless them ahead . 2021 sucks big time . Om shanti ???????? — Вишал (@AmbarsariMufc) May 13, 2021

Another user offered condolences to the family and had a word of praise for the doctor.

Oh no......such a brave young soul - may her family be granted strength to bear the loss - Om Shanti. Very grateful to you and all the medical fraternity and the support staff for looking after all your patients with so much care, love, concern — Kavita ???????? (@kavita_verma1) May 13, 2021

Can't believe this..!! She appeared so positive and full of life in that video...Prayers for the departed soul....????



Have to admit... covid is lethal, very lethal.... — ????????sanjay (@puffin_pipe) May 13, 2021

She reminded me of my mom...she also faught like a warrior for 21 days on NIV..covid is very lethal — Curious Donnie (@notsoocurious) May 13, 2021

A number of young people have been infected in the deadly second wave of Covid. India has been reporting more than 3 lakh daily cases for a few weeks. Though the daily count has showed some signs of a dip in the past few days after hitting a peak last week, the number of deaths has been over 4,000 for the third day in a row.

On Thursday, the country reported more than 3.40 lakh cases, down from Thursday's 3.60 lakh cases. Delhi reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths on Thursday, a decline from the peak last week.