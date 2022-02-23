Rs 18,000 Crore Returned To Banks From Vijay Mallya, Others: Centre

An amount of Rs 18,000 crore has been returned to banks from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the government told the Supreme Court today. The total proceeds of crimes in Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA cases pending before SC amounts to Rs 67,000 crore.

The top court has been hearing a batch of petitions, challenging the wide scope of powers available to the Enforcement Directorate for search, seizure, investigation, and attachment of proceeds of crime under PMLA.