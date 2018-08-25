Rs 112 Crore Irrigation Project To Be Implemented In Sirsa: M L Khattar

ML Khattar saidthe BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana next year. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said an irrigation project costing Rs 112 crore will be implemented in a phased manner in Sirsa district to make available water to its tail-end villages.

Addressing a rally at Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa, he said the first phase of the project would start with remodelling of the Bhakhra Main Branch and about 30 villages of the district would directly benefit from this project.

Sufficient irrigation water would be made available to the farmers in the district, he was quoted as saying in an official release.

Reiterating the Haryana government's resolve to get its legitimate share of river waters through the Sutlej Yamuna link, Mr Khattar said until the state got its rightful share, equitable water supply would be ensured right up to the tail-ends through canal water.

The chief minister said pending claims of farmers of Bhiwani and Sirsa districts amounting to Rs 200 crore on account of crop damage due to while fly attack would be released within 10 days and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.

He also said sub-tehsil Goriwala would be accorded the status of tehsil and that development works worth Rs 70 crore would be executed in the villages of Mandi Dabwali Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

Hitting out at the opposition for describing the ruling BJP an "inexperienced party", Mr Khattar said, "In the last four years, it has been proved that we are running a better government than them. We have been able to keep a tab on corruption and works which were undertaken at a cost of Rs 100 crore earlier are now being done for Rs 85 crore."

He claimed the BJP would win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana next year and also form government in the state by winning 70 seats in the Assembly elections.

"Be it the state government or the Central government, there are no charges of corruption against any lawmaker or minister. Instead of asking us about development works, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) should tell what they have done for the state during their tenures (in the government)," Mr Khattar said.

The chief minister said after taking the reins of the state government in 2014, the BJP has changed the rule of "Kharchi and Parchi" (money and approach) by eliminating corruption, hooliganism and the system of middlemen.