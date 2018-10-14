'Rs 1 Crore For Alpesh Thakor's Head', Posters In UP Announce

BJP has blamed Congress Alpesh Thakor for the outbreak of violence in Gujarat.

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday, launched a probe into surfacing of posters announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading Gujarat's Congress lawmaker Alpesh Thakor.

"We have come to know about these posters having been pasted in the city through social media. We are committed to check such nuisance by unscrupulous elements. This is illegal. We are probing the matter," Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh said.

The posters by a little-known organization read, "Thakor's act is against labourers and others are cowardice. Such act is against the country. We have declared Rs one crore reward for beheading him."