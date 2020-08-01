Rs 1.38 Crore Ganja Seized From Truck In Maharashtra's Thane

Thane:

Ganja worth Rs 1.38 crore was seized on Saturday from an abandoned truck parked near a dilapidated structure in Manpada area of Thane city, police said.

Police official Avinash Ambure said the truck was located at around 4am following a tip-off.

"We found corns in the truck at first but a detailed search revealed 691 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.38 crore under a tarpaulin. We could not find anyone near the truck. It is possible the driver etc may have escaped. We have registered a case under NDPS Act," he said.

Probe into the details of the truck, its route history and those operating the ganja smuggling network was underway, Mr Ambure said.

