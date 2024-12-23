Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters To New Recruits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals via video conferencing on Monday.

The event was part of the Centre's Rozgar Mela initiative, aimed at empowering youth through job creation and fostering meaningful participation in nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi extended his congratulations to the recruits and their families, saying, "I met Indian youth and professionals in Kuwait, and now I am interacting with the youngsters of the nation. Today marks a new beginning for your journey. Your years of hard work have borne fruit."

He underscored the government's achievements in leveraging India's youth potential, stating, "Through Rozgar Mela, we are advancing this initiative. Over the past ten years, the campaign for providing jobs in government departments, ministries, and organisations has been ongoing. Today, over 71,000 youth have received their appointment letters."

Highlighting the transparent recruitment process, he added, "In the last decade, our government has provided permanent government jobs to over 10 lakh youth, a record in itself. Unlike previous governments, today, not only are lakhs of youth receiving government jobs but these appointments are being made with full transparency. I am confident the youth selected through this process will dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to the nation."

Reaffirming the Centre's commitment to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', PM Modi attributed the country's progress to the youth's hard work, talent, and leadership.

He cited initiatives like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Startup India, and Digital India as examples of policies shaped by young minds.

"Today, India stands as the world's fifth-largest economy and third-largest startup ecosystem. Youth launching startups now have access to a well-planned ecosystem for support. In sports, modern facilities for training and tournaments ensure confidence among our young athletes. Across sectors, we are witnessing remarkable transformation," he said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized India's achievements in manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, space exploration, organic farming, defence, and wellness. He praised the advancements brought by the National Education Policy (NEP), Atal Tinkering Labs, and PM Shri Schools, which benefit rural and underprivileged students.

Invoking Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy on 'Kisan Diwas', PM Modi highlighted the Centre's efforts for rural development and farmer upliftment.

He mentioned employment-focused schemes like Bima Suraksha, Lakhpati Didi, and Drone Didi, aimed at empowering rural areas and farmers.

He also lauded the participation of women in the Rozgar Mela, saying, "Today, many women have received their appointment letters. I hope they inspire others. Schemes such as Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana, Jan Dhan Bank accounts, and Mudra Yojana enable women to pursue education without financial worries."

The Prime Minister also mentioned that under the PM Awas Yojana, maximum houses are under the name of women.

The Rozgar Mela is being conducted at 45 locations across the country, with recruitments for various ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Department of Financial Services.

According to a government release, the Rozgar Mela aligns with the Prime Minister's commitment to employment generation, offering meaningful opportunities for youth to contribute to nation-building and self-empowerment.