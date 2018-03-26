Row Over Political Apps: Congress, BJP Attack Each Other Over Data Breach Charges

The allegations against the Narendra Modi app come at a time of the unfolding Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach storm.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 26, 2018 15:26 IST
The Congress and BJP are accusing each other of data breach of users registered on their apps

New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a fresh shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter alleging that the Narendra Modi app is leaking data to US companies. He claimed that the Prime Minister is allowing 'American companies' to take away the data of the users who sign up for the application. The BJP has countered the claims and said the data was being used only for analytics to offer all users the "most contextual content". It also hit out at the Congress, saying the opposition party's app shared data with third parties without consent.

Here are the live updates of the controversial story:

 


Mar 26, 2018
15:26 (IST)
Smriti Irani also took a shot at Rahul Gandhi by defending her party and drawing comparisons to the cartoon character 'Chhota Bheem'.
Mar 26, 2018
15:14 (IST)
The BJP Karnataka also took a shot at PM Modi and attacked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his app.
Mar 26, 2018
15:02 (IST)
Divya Spandana, Social Media & Digital Communications of the AICC, also said the URL for membership on the INC app has been defunct for a while now and the membership is through the INC website. She also said the With INC app does not collect or share any data and called Amit Malviya a "dimwit".
Mar 26, 2018
14:53 (IST)
The Congress has said there was no truth to the data breach allegation and asked everyone to join INC.
Mar 26, 2018
14:37 (IST)
The Congress has countered the claims of sharing of data and has tweeted against it.

Mar 26, 2018
14:28 (IST)
The war was joined by Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani, who took multiple shots at the Congress President.
Mar 26, 2018
14:25 (IST)
The Congress has deleted its own app after various BJP ministers joined in the Twitter war. Amit Malviya also tweeted about this.
Mar 26, 2018
14:19 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi further tweeted that the data belongs to India and not PM Modi.
Mar 26, 2018
13:59 (IST)
A security researcher, who has previously highlighted vulnerabilities in India's national identity card project Aadhaar and who tweets under the pseudonym Elliot Alderson, first posted a series of messages on Twitter on Saturday stating the Narendra Modi app was sending personal user data to a third-party domain that was traced to an American company.

Alderson, who initially pointed out that the application, popularly known as NaMo app in India, was sharing data with a third party without the consent of users, earlier on Sunday posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated its privacy policy after his previous tweets.

Mar 26, 2018
13:56 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi later tweeted as to how PM Modi is like "Big Boss", referring to the TV show, and spies on Indians through the app. He also spoke about the NCC cadets who are asked to download the app.
Mar 26, 2018
13:52 (IST)
Following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps, BJP's national Information & Technology in-charge Amit Malviya sarcastically tweeted and took a shot at the Congress that the party also shares its data with foreign vendors.

Mar 26, 2018
13:48 (IST)
In a series of tweets, Rahul Gandhi attacked the prime minister's app and also tagged a news report.
Mar 26, 2018
13:47 (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and the BJP with tweets, some posted with the hashtag #DeleteNaMoApp.
