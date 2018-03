Row Over Political Apps: Congress, BJP Attack Each Other Over Data Breach Charges

A security researcher, who has previously highlighted vulnerabilities in India's national identity card project Aadhaar and who tweets under the pseudonym Elliot Alderson, first posted a series of messages on Twitter on Saturday stating the Narendra Modi app was sending personal user data to a third-party domain that was traced to an American company.Alderson, who initially pointed out that the application, popularly known as NaMo app in India, was sharing data with a third party without the consent of users, earlier on Sunday posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated its privacy policy after his previous tweets.