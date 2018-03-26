Row Over Political Apps: Congress, BJP Attack Each Other Over Data Breach Charges

The allegations against the Narendra Modi app come at a time of the unfolding Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach storm.
.@RahulGandhi ji, even 'Chhota Bheem' knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don't tantamount to snooping.- Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018
Mr. @RahulGandhi, you are technically challenged & won't understand "this kind of stuff". Yet we'll explain:- BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 26, 2018
1. Narendra Modi App is maintained by BJP. Hence it's NaMo App, not PMO App
2. But CM Siddu uses govt money to run 'Siddaramaiah App' & is abuse of office.
Understood? pic.twitter.com/jokOE0qDtC
Forget sharing, we don't collect any data through the App. What a dimwit @malviyamithttps://t.co/geq5YdlpQY- Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 26, 2018
On a good note, please sign up to be a member of the most honest and vibrant political movement: https://t.co/qr5gnqW5oW- Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018
The WithINC app is a membership app & has not been in use for over 5 months since we moved membership to https://t.co/HkouqDJ8hN from 16th Nov 2017.- Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018
The URL (https://t.co/s6EcGp0Oet) quoted by the media is the defunct URL from the app. The actual membership URL can be seen below pic.twitter.com/bXFXBEdcUg
Adarniya @RahulGandhi ji thanks to NaMo App, atleast now you know what NCC is 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dO75Ahjm2e- Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018
Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but Congress deleted its own App from the App store after they were called out. What is the Congress party hiding? pic.twitter.com/nAJTDAMmoc- Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018
Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018
If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it.
This data belongs to India, not Modi.
Alderson, who initially pointed out that the application, popularly known as NaMo app in India, was sharing data with a third party without the consent of users, earlier on Sunday posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated its privacy policy after his previous tweets.
Modi's NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018
He's the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.
Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp
Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D- Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018
Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018
Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH