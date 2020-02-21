Row Over Madhya Pradesh Sterilization Circular; 'Emergency,' Exclaims BJP

A Madhya Pradesh government circular warning of salary cuts and compulsory retirement linked to failure to meet sterilization targets has ignited a huge controversy, with the BJP targeting Chief Minister Kamal Nath with references to the 1975 Emergency.

Following a report by the National Health Mission of Madhya Pradesh falling short of sterilization targets, the state government has said if health workers fail to mobilise even one person to go for sterilization, they could face a no work, no pay deal or could be forced to retire.

The state's family planning programme says it is mandatory for employees to mobilise five to 10 men to go for sterilization (five to 10 each year or what is the time frame and is it a new requirement or was already there).

A circular put out on February 11 by the state government's National Health Mission Director cites the National Family Health Survey-4 report, which recorded that only 0.5 per cent men were opting for sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh compared to 0.6 percent per district as per the population.

It asks top district officials and Chief Medical and Health Officers to identify male employees with zero work output and apply the no work no pay principle if they don't log at least one sterilization case each in the 2019-20 period that ends next month. It also says that if the situation does not improve, proposals recommending compulsory retirement would be sent and forwarded to the Health Directorate for action.

The state official in charge of the National Health Mission, Chavi Bharadhwaj, asked about criticism of coercive measures on sterilization, told NDTV: "Not at all. We are simply reviewing (Laser tubectomy, Non scalpel vasectomy) progress like we do every year Multi purpose health workers. Family planning is not and cannot be a target-bound exercise. The staff has only been asked to counsel and do Inform,educate and communicate in the field. There are no targets or punitive action advised from the state."

On the circular bearing her signature, she did not respond.

Congress spokesperson Syed Jaffer said the state government was bound to follow the national program of population control, so all the health officers of the district had been given such targets. "Many times if the officials do not meet the target, then during the month of February-March there is pressure on them; government officials have instructed them to complete the target and if they fail to do so, definitely there will be some action but nobody will sack them or stop increments," Mr Jaffer said.

But the BJP called the circular a reminder of the Emergency of 1975 imposed by the Congress government at the time, when several people were victims of a forced sterilization campaign. Kamal Nath was a close aide of Sanjay Gandhi, who introduced the campaign.

"It seems there is an emergency and the quartet of Sanjay Gandhi is trying to make its own rules and run the state. Will this kind of forced male sterilization be done? The employees will be harassed in such a way... I think it is very objectionable," said BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal.