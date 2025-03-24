On Comedian Kunal Kamra's Eknath Shinde Joke, Devendra Fadnavis' Reaction

Coming out strongly in support of his ally and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said comic Kunal Kamra should apologise for his remarks against the Shiv Sena leader, which prompted party workers to vandalise a studio in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

The Chief Minister said that while he is not against comedy, disrespecting someone is not okay. "Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right," he said.

Countering Kunal Kamra's "gaddar" jab at Eknath Shinde, Mr Fadnavis said, "He should that Maharashtra people showed who is 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is not in the 2024 elections. People have decided to who has the legacy of Bal Thackeray."

Stressing the Kunal Kamra should apologise for his remarks, he said, "You cannot legitimise your fault by showing such Constitution. The Constitution gives us freedom but it is not absolute, you cannot encroach on others' freedom. There are limitations to it."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said everyone should speak responsibly so that police do not need to intervene. "No one should go beyond the law and the Constitution. One should speak within limits. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements," Mr Pawar told the media.

Shiv Sena workers yesterday went on the rampage at Mumbai's Habitat studio to protest against Kunal Kamra's remarks at a show recorded about a month back. Visuals showed Sena workers swinging chairs and damaging cameras, lights and speakers at the studio.

Kunal Kamra targeted Eknath Shinde with a parody version of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the 1997 blockbuster Dil To Pagal Hai. He used the 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe against the Shiv Sena leader, who led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022, bringing down his government and splitting the party. Multiple FIRs have been filed against the comic, including one based on a complaint by minister Pratap Sarnaik.

The studio, which is a preferred venue for stand-up comedy shows, has decided to shut down for now. In a statement posted on its official Instagram handle, The Habitat said it has decided to shut down "till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy".

"We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are a proxy for the performer," it said.

Incidentally, the studio was in the news earlier for the 'India's Got Latent' episode during which YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked a massive row.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views freely and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers' rights," the studio said.

The Sena action has drawn criticism from its arch-rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. Targeting Mr Shinde, MLA Aaditya Thackeray has said "only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone". He has also questioned the law and order situation in the state. Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Mr Shinde was not named in Kunal Kamra's joke. "Their vandalism shows that it hurt them and that there is truth in the joke. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don't like something, file a police complaint," she said.

State minister Pratap Sarnaik, who has filed a complaint, said he is a minister and does not support vandalism. "But objectionable remarks were made against our leader. If our leader is targeted, we won't spare anyone," he said, and added that the studio hosting the show was "illegal". Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora has hit back at the Opposition and said mocking Mr Shinde, a "self-made leader", reeks of "classist arrogance". "India is rejecting entitled monarchs & their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy & democracy."

Mumbai Police have registered two cases in this connection: one against Kunal Kamra for his remarks and another against Sena workers for the vandalism.