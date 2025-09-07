Row Over Ex-Party Leader's "Jersey Cow" Remark For Tejashwi Yadav's Wife

First, the Prime Minister was abused. Now, Tejashwi Yadav's wife. With Bihar elections still a few months away, it appears it's open season for insults.

A former leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rajballabh Yadav, took aim at Tejashwi Yadav, questioning the need to marry outside the state and community. He also threw in an insult for Tejashwi's wife.

"Caste is used only for votes. When it came to marriage, where did the marriage take place? What was the need to get the marriage done in Haryana and Punjab? Was he getting a woman or a jersey cow? Was there no girl in the Yadav community," said Rajballabh Yadav - who was recently released from jail after nine and a half years in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, at a public meeting in Nardiganj, one of the 14 blocks of Nawada district - without naming Tejashwi Yadav's wife.

Tejashwi Yadav married Rachel Codinho, his batchmate from DPS RK Puram, in 2021. Originally from Rewari, Haryana, she later changed her name to Rajshree Yadav. They became parents to a baby boy in May this year. Their daughter, Katyayini, was born in March 2023.

Since his release from jail, Rajballabh Yadav has been continuously attacking Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

The reaction from the RJD was swift and strong.

Former MLA of Nawada and RJD leader Kaushal Yadav held a press conference and said that this statement is not only an attack on Rajshree Yadav but also on the sentiments of the entire backward and Dalit society.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is one of the top leaders of the country, the leader of the backward and Dalits. Making such derogatory comments against his daughter-in-law hurts the society. The entire society is heartbroken," said Kaushal Yadav.

Kaushal Yadav said that this person has been sending a wrong message to the society through his conduct even earlier.

"Ten years ago, Nitish Kumar government sent him to jail in a case of raping a Kurmi girl. Now, after coming out of jail, is it like a reward for him to abuse Lalu Yadav's daughter-in-law? Is looking at women and girls with wrong intentions his only identity? said Kaushal Yadav.

Kaushal Yadav said that Tejashwi Yadav's wife is rarely seen in public and is quietly raising her two children. Making comments against her is proof of his "low thinking" and that his "mental state is not good".

He further said that it is a matter of pride to belong to the Yadav community, but it is unfortunate that someone from the same community is using such abusive language.

RJD's women's unit burnt the effigy of Rajballabh Yadav for making indecent remarks against Tejashwi's wife.