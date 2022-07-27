Roshni Nadar Malhotra: 5 Points On India's Richest Woman

Born and raised in New Delhi, Ms Malhotra studied in Vasant Valley School, and graduated from the Northwestern University in Illinois, the United States. She has a Master's degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been the executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation, vice chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies, and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Passionate about wildlife and conservation, she set up The Habitats Trust in 2018. The trust aims at protecting the country's natural habitats and indigenous species, with the core mission of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems.

Ms Malhotra is also an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders initiative, a community of next-generation leaders.