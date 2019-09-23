Ex-Kolkata Top Cop Fails To Respond To CBI's Summons In Rose Valley Case

Rajeev Kumar has been summoned for allegedly tampering evidence in the Rs 10,000 crore Rose Valley scam

Top West Bengal police officer Rajeev Kumar on Monday did not respond to CBI's summons in connection with the multi crore Rose Valley ponzi scheme case, officials in the agency said.

Rajeev Kumar, who is the Additional Director General in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), did not turn up at the CBI office at Kolkata's Salt Lake to face interrogation in the case.

Sources said Rajeev Kumar has sought time to appear before the probe agency.

Rajeev Kumar has been summoned for allegedly tampering evidence in the over Rs 10,000 crore Rose Valley scam in which thousands of innocent investors were duped with promises of high returns.

Meanwhile, a team of officials of the investigating agency visited the official residence of Rajeev Kumar, the former city police commissioner, on Park Street as a part of its ongoing efforts to trace him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme scam involving around Rs 2,500 crore.

He has been evading summons of the probe agency since Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from CBI taking any coercive action against him in the case.

He is alleged to have suppressed evidence crucial for the investigation into the Saradha scam.

Rajeev Kumar received a setback as the Alipore Sessions and District Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Saturday.

CBI has been scouting various places in and around the city to trace Rajeev Kumar, who has remained incommunicado for some time.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.