Rose Valley Group Chairman, Main Accused In Ponzi Case, Gets 7-Day Bail

Calcutta High Court said Gautam Kundu will have to stay at his mother's home for the period. File

The Calcutta High Court today granted interim bail for seven days to Gautam Kundu, the main accused in the Rose Valley ponzi fund scam, as he sought to meet his ailing mother and minor child.

The chairman of the Rose Valley group of companies was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2015 in connection with its probe into the ponzi scam.

Justice Shivakant Prasad directed that Gautam Kundu be released for seven days -- from August 9 till August 15 -- upon furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 along with cash deposit, also of the same amount, with two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. He also said that Gautam Kundu will have to stay at the residence of his mother during the period.

The ponzi scam accused was directed to surrender on August 16 at 10.30 am in the Presidency Correctional Home at Alipore here.

"The Enforcement Directorate shall be at liberty to take assistance of two armed police personnel from the local police station concerned to remain as house guards at the residence of the mother of the petitioner," the court directed.