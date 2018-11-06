Ropeways, Cable Cars Future Of Indian Transport: Nitin Gadkari

Ropeways, cable cars would be very useful for tier-2 cities, said Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the country needs futuristic technology for developing its transport sector. He has suggested that ropeways, cable cars, funicular railways can be very useful means of transport for hilly and difficult terrains and as last mile connectivity options in congested cities.

Speaking at the MoU signing between WAPCOS and Doppelmayr for providing end-to-end solutions for passenger ropeway projects, Mr Gadkari stressed upon the need to cut down congestion and resultant pollution in cities.

Reiterating his commitment to promoting transport innovations that are pollution free and cost-effective, Mr Gadkari said that transport options like ropeways, cable cars, funicular railways would be very useful for tier two cities.

WAPCOS is an engineering consultancy organisation of the Indian government, which has grown into an Indian multi-national with projects in over 45 countries across the world. Doppelmayr, Austria is the world's largest ropeway manufacturer. It has set up more than 15,000 ropeway installations across the world, read a statement.

"The MoU includes the entire gamut of preparing feasibility studies, detailed project reports, construction, equipment supply, operation and maintenance, etc. It will enable development of ropeway projects in various states using globally accepted standards for passenger safety and reliability. These projects will not only reduce traffic congestion and pollution, but will also contribute towards development of tourism destinations and provide impetus to employment generation in the country," the statement added.

Mr Gadkari further said that the MoU will change the face of urban transport in the country.

Cable cars and ropeways have already proven to be successful in Bolivia, Vietnam, Switzerland and many other countries. Mr Gadkari said the government is exploring the use of new kinds of vehicles like hybrid aeroboats that combine land, water and aviation technology and can run on land, water and air at speeds greater than 80 km per hour.

The Union Minister informed that 10 National Waterways including Ganga are being developed for transport. It will soon be possible to carry goods from Varanasi right up to Bangladesh and the North Eastern states of our country on waterways.