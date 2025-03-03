"With Extra Pounds Or Without...": Team Uddhav MP's Rohit Sharma Shoutout

Amid the massive row over Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's fat-shaming of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has said the cricketer, "with extra pounds of weight or without it", has led the Indian team to great heights. The Rajya Sabha MP cheered on Mr Sharma and the Indian team to win the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament. The Men in Blue take on Australia in the first semi-final tomorrow.

Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 3, 2025

"Not an avid cricket fan however even with my limited interest in the game, I can say that Rohit Sharma - with extra pounds of weight or without it, has led India team to great heights. It is his work and commitment to it that matters. Win the trophy, Champion," Ms Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

This came amid the huge uproar over Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's harsh criticism of Mr Sharma, often known as 'Hitman' for his batting prowess.

In a post on X during India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy clash yesterday, Ms Mohamed said Rohit Sharma "is fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had," she added.

When Pakistan-based sports journalist countered the Congress leader's remarks and said Mr Sharma is a "mighty effective and world class performer", she replied, "What is so world class about him when compared to his predecessors like Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid, Dhoni, Kohli, Kapil dev, Shastri & the rest! He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the Captain of India."

The remarks triggered a massive row, with the BJP questioning the Congress's patriotism, Ms Mohamed deleted all the posts.

The Congress has distanced itself from the remarks and said they do not reflect the party's position. Pawan Khera, chairman of the party's publicity department, said she had been asked to delete the social media posts. "Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy," Mr Khera posted.

The remark drew a sharp retort from the ruling BJP, which asked if the Congress now expects Rahul Gandhi to play cricket. "Shame on Congress! Now they are going after the Indian Cricket Captain! Do they expect Rahul Gandhi to now play cricket after failing in Indian politics," BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in reply to the Congress leader's post.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Bhandari said the Congress spokesperson's remark reflects the party's Emergency mindset. "It's an insult to every patriot who supports the Indian cricket team through thick and thin. I question the Congress's criticism," he said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rohit Sharma took over as Team India captain in 2023. Under his leadership, India won the T20 World Cup last year and two Asia Cup trophies earlier. He has a stellar record in IPL too. As Mumbai Indians captain, he has led the team to five IPL titles.