Rohit Pawar Seeks Minister's Resignation Over Crash That Killed Ajit Pawar

Rohit Pawar, MLA and veteran politician Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, has demanded the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and an independent probe into the plane crash that killed his uncle and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Demand for Minister's Resignation

Rohit Pawar said that while he is not directly alleging wrongdoing on the part of the minister, Ram Mohan Naidu's "close relations" with VSR, the aircraft's operator, raise serious concerns about the transparency of the ongoing investigation. "Rohit Singh (from VSR) got married one year ago in Jaipur. The Aviation Minister had attended the wedding," said Pawar.

He argued that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) probe into the matter is "farcical" since the regulator itself is under the Aviation Ministry. "How can we expect a fair probe when those investigating have proximity to those being questioned?" he asked.

The Alliance Angle

Rohit Pawar sided with the Sharad Pawar faction when Ajit Pawar led the mutiny that split the party. Of late, both factions had started dropping hints about a possible merger. The two NCP camps even contested a couple of civic polls together. Rohit has now implied that those who did not want a merger may be behind the shocking plane crash that claimed his uncle's life.

He said that in the case of a merger, there were only two possibilities, and those who did not want either might have been part of an alleged conspiracy behind Ajit Pawar's death.

"There are two scenarios. Either we could've gone with the NDA, or Ajit Dada would have walked out of the NDA. Those who didn't like these developments might have done this," said the Karjat Jamkhed MLA.

Questions Flight Planning

Rohit Pawar questioned the circumstances under which the flight took off from Mumbai. Reports have claimed the plane's fuel tank was full. He claimed there was no operational necessity to carry excess fuel and alleged that refuelling could have been done in Hyderabad if required.

He also raised doubts about why the flight operated despite poor visibility, arguing that under such conditions, there was "no need to fly in the first place." He claimed that alternate landing options were limited and suggested the aircraft could have returned to Mumbai instead of proceeding.

Questions Flight Fitness

Rohit Pawar also cast doubt on the reports about potential damage to the aircraft's black box, saying flight recorders are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and pressure. He also said the aircraft's purchase price was around Rs 35 crore, its current value significantly lower, but its liability insurance was Rs 210 crore.

He claimed that the aircraft had nearly exhausted its designated flying hours and alleged that it may have exceeded safe operational limits. He demanded clarity on maintenance records, ownership history, and the circumstances under which the aircraft was registered in India. He demanded a multi-agency probe into the crash.