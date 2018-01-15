Rocket Lands Inside Indian Embassy In Kabul, All Staff Safe: Government It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT No one was injured in the incident, the foreign ministry said (File) Kabul: A rocket landed in the premises of Indian Embassy in Kabul this evening, causing minor damage to a structure of the embassy compound, the Ministry of External Affairs said today, adding that all employees are safe.



The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said.



Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there was no fire and no casualties were reported in the incident. A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe. — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 15, 2018

It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.



A rocket landed in the premises of Indian Embassy in Kabul this evening, causing minor damage to a structure of the embassy compound, the Ministry of External Affairs said today, adding that all employees are safe. The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said.Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there was no fire and no casualties were reported in the incident.It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.