Rocket Lands Inside Indian Embassy In Kabul, All Staff Safe: Government

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said there was no fire and no casualties were reported in the incident.
A rocket landed in the premises of our Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at rear side of the Embassy compound. No fire or casualties. Our Charge d' Affaires informs that all Embassy employees are safe.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 15, 2018
It was not clear whether the target of the attack was the Indian Embassy, which is located in the high-security diplomatic zone of the Afghan capital.