'Know Your Future From Sacred Cow': Robert Vadra On Facebook Video

Businessman Robert Vadra today said he loves India for its "diversity and versatility" in a Facebook post where he also shared a video of a cow that he claims can "predict future".

"Love being part of this amazing country," the 50-year-old businessman and the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted this morning.

"You can go out in the streets and learn soo much ... help people, and see the appreciation in their large genuine smiles and get roses in return... You could also know your future by a sacred cow, who nods its head in agreement," Mr Vadra wrote and shared pictures of a cow standing next to a priest.

In a video, which he shared along with the post, Robert Vadra, who is sitting in a car, is heard asking the priest: "Can it tell me everything?"

The priest replies: "Yes, she will tell everything and will bless you. This is the sacred month of Sawan."

Sawan is the fifth month of the traditional Hindu calendar and it falls in the month of July and August.

Mr Vadra also shared pictures of some children giving him flowers.

Mr Vadra, who frequently posts on social media, had on Saturday shared pictures of his visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War. "I am truly overwhelmed with emotions & I feel indebted towards our armed forces for their sacrifices. I salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for our country. My heart goes out to their respective families who lost everything for us," he wrote.

