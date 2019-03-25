Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest Till March 27

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Robert Vadra.

A Delhi court Monday extended Robert Vadra's interim protection from arrest till March 27 in a money laundering case.

Special judge Arvind Kumar granted the interim relief to Mr Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for Mr Vadra, denied all allegations against him and said that Vadra has not misused the liberty granted to him by the court.

Mr Vadra has been alleged of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

