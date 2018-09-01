FIR Against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana Chief Minister Over Gurgaon Deals

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, has been named in an FIR.

A First Information Report or FIR has been filed against businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in a string of land deals in Gurgaon.

"We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar told news agency PTI. Real estate developer DLF and Omkareshwar Properties have also been named in the FIR.

The FIR says that Mr Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality purchased land in Gurgaon's Sector 83, Shikohpur, Sikandarpur, Khedki Daula and Sihi for Rs 7.5 crore and sold it back for Rs 55 crore after a change in its classification.

Mr Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to distract people from "real issues". "It's election season... there is an increase in oil prices... so let's divert the real issues of people... what's new?" he said.

Advertisement

Mr Vadra has been investigated for allegedly getting sweetheart land deals in Haryana when the Congress governed the state. A report by a judge has been shared with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who took charge of the Haryana after the BJP displaced the Congress in 2014. The report has not yet been made public. The BJP says it's being studied by the Supreme Court but leaks have suggested that Mr Vadra has been indicted along with Mr Hooda.

The BJP has long said that Mr Vadra's real estate transactions should be investigated to determine if he was allowed unfair deals while the Congress was governing the state. The deals were held up by the BJP during poll campaigns for years as proof of massive corruption on Congress watch.

Mr Vadra has consistently rejected the allegations and called it political vendetta of the BJP target the Congress.