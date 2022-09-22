Robbers Uproot ATM in Rajasthan, Steal Rs 12 Lakh

A case has been registered at Chauth ka Barwara police station.(Representational)

Some unidentified persons fled away with an automated teller machine (ATM) having over Rs 12 lakh cash after uprooting it in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at State Bank of India's ATM in Sarsaunp village, Station House Officer (SHO) Tinu Sogarwal said.

The persons fled from the spot with the ATM machine having Rs 12.10 lakh cash, the SHO said.

On the bank management's complaint, a case has been registered at Chauth ka Barwara police station, Sogarwal said.

The footage of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the bank is being scanned to trace the robbers, police said.