Woman's Throat Slit, Ankles Cut Off Over 2 kg Silver Anklets In Rajasthan

A woman was found dead in a field on Sunday morning with her throat slit and both her ankles severed from the body in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The chopped-up body parts were found in a nearby pond. The reason for the murder was allegedly two thick silver anklets, or kada, on the woman's feet.

The 50-year-old woman was wearing two-kg silver anklets on her feet, which the accused looted and fled, police said.

On Sunday morning, Urmila Meena left her morning to go to the field to cut wood. When she did not return till 11 am, the family started looking for her. They informed the Bamanwas police station upon finding her body in the farmland.

The murder sparked protests in the village, with the villagers blocking a road by placing the woman's body on it. The angry villagers sought the arrest of the people behind the murder within 24 hours.

The police tried to convince the villagers and the family members to unblock the road, but the villagers remained adamant about their demand.

The police said that they need at least three days for investigation, while the villagers demand that the accused be arrested within 24 hours. The villagers have warned that they will not move from the road until the accused are arrested.