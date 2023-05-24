Woman, 52, Killed In Sword Attack By Relative In Rajasthan's Kota

Police said the motive behind the murder is yet to be known (Representational)

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly killed in a sword attack by a man hiding in her house in Talwandi area of the city, police said Wednesday.



The woman, Bhawana Gautam, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

Police have arrested a 48-year-old Narendra Gautam, a resident of Sangod town in Kota district, and a relative of the woman, in connection with her killing.

According to police, Narendra Gautam used to frequently visit the woman at her house where she lived with her two children and husband, who has been suffering from brain tumour and is bedridden for a long time, Circle Officer, Jawahar Nagar, DSP Amar Singh said.

Bhawana Gautam, who ran a medical store in the same area, had some time ago asked Narendra Gautam to stop visiting her house, he said.

However, the man was persistent in his pursuit of her and would often sit in a public park in front of her house for hours in her wait, he added.

On Tuesday around 11.30 pm, he hid himself inside the victim's house and attacked her with a sword when she returned in the night, police said.

Hearing the sound of the struggle, other members of the family came out and overpowered Narendra Gautam and handed him over to police.

He has been booked on charges of murder, the DSP said, adding, the body of the woman has been sent for post mortem.

According to police, Narendra Gautam is married and has children.

Though the motive is yet to be known, police speculate he killed Bhawana Gautam in retaliation for her denying him entry into her horse.