Robbers Pose As Cops In Kota, Loot Rs 36 Lakh From Finance Company Employee

Five people came on Monday evening and two of them were in police uniform. (Representational)

Robbers posing as cops managed to deceive the finance company employee in Kota and stole Rs 36 lakh from him and ran away after taking the employee hostage and left him a few km away.

Officials said that robbers did recce three days prior to the incident which took place in the Gumanpura area of Kota, where the victim was residing.

Police said that the finance company employee was residing in a rented house in Gumanpura Teachers Colony.

"Five people came here on Monday evening and two of them were in police uniform. They threatened the employee and accused him of being involved in the drug business while taking Rs 36 lakh kept and also taking the employee along," said ASP Dilip Saini

He added that after half an hour, they dropped the employee near a CNG petrol pump on Rawatbhata Road.

"The car number is of the Udaipur. The accused are clearly seen in the CCTV footage. We have also cracked the numbers of their car," he said.

He said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

