Robbers Loot Passengers After Train Halts Due To Signal Failure In Gujarat: Cops

The victims lost cash, mobile phones and jewellery worth Rs 3.20 lakh (Representational)

A gang of robbers looted valuables worth Rs 3.20 lakh from passengers when a train came to a halt due to signal failure in Gujarat's Kheda district, the railway police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of November 14, said Saroj Kumari, superintendent of police, Western Railway.

The railway police has formed several teams to nab the unidentified culprits and are also probing if the signal failure was the result of sabotage, she said.

As per the First Information Report registered at the Anand railway police station, the Gandhidham-Indore Express, heading for Indore, came to a halt around 1:30 am on November 14 on the outskirts of Anghadi village.

"The robbers targeted five passengers who were sitting near the windows. Without entering the coach, they snatched whatever they could and vanished in the dark. We have formed teams to nab them. Investigations are also on to find out if the signal failure was part of the robbers' plan or the result of a technical fault," the SP said.

The victims lost cash, mobile phones and jewellery collectively worth Rs 3.20 lakh.

Complainant Varsha Kothare, resident of Gandhidham, said one robber snatched her gold chain worth Rs 50,000 through the window.

Other four passengers lost their bags and purses.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 379(A)(3) which deals with 'snatching' has been registered by police.

