Robbers Allegedly Gangrape Woman Onboard Train Headed To Mumbai

When the train stopped at the Kasara station in Mumbai, passengers raised an alarm. (Representational)

Eight people have been accused of gang-raping a woman onboard a train headed to Maharashtra's Mumbai from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today. Four of the accused have been arrested while search is on for the rest, they added.

On Friday night, eight people, carrying weapons, boarded the the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express' sleeper coach in Maharashtra's Igatpuri town, about 120 km from the state capital, and started robbing the passengers onboard, officials said.

They also allegedly raped a woman passenger and injured around five-six people, who tried to confront them, with sharp weapons, the police said.

When the train stopped at the Kasara station in Mumbai, the passengers started shouting to raise an alarm. The Government Railway Police immediately reached the spot and managed to catch two of the accused.

Later, two more suspects were arrested and a search is on for the other four accused, they said.

The police also recovered Rs 34,000 worth of stolen goods from those arrested.

The Government Railway Police have registered a case of rape and robbery. Further investigation is underway, they said.